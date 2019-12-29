|
CURWENSVILLE - Cynthia Conner (Bloom) Spencer, 71, of Curwensville, died on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at her residence.
She was born on Dec. 28, 1947 in Washington D.C., a daughter Thomas Bloom and Patricia Conner.
She was a member of St. Timothy Catholic Church, where she served as vice president of the Altar and Rosary Society; and was also involved with Race for the Cure.
Cynthia worked many different jobs and retired from First National Bank of Colorado in 2012. Her favorite job she ever had was volunteering at the Kansas City Zoo for almost 10 years.
She loved to hike, take care of her garden, and just be outdoors. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading.
She is survived by her husband, Ed Spencer whom she wed March 21, 1970 in Bloomington; a son, Scott R. Spencer of Olanta; three brothers, Thomas "Tim" Bloom and wife Chris of Leeland, NC, Douglas Bloom and wife Kim of Curwensville, and David Bloom and Lela of Bethel Park; a sister, Patricia (Bloom) Lewis of Houston, TX; four nephews, Tim, Drew, Adam and Alex; her niece and goddaughter, Megan; and a sister-in-law, Nancy Bloom.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Denny Bloom, and Gary Bloom; and a brother-in-law, Richard Lewis.
A memorial mass will be said at the St. Timothy Catholic Church, Curwensville with lunch to follow, on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. with Father Stephen L. Collins as celebrant.
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Curwensville is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to 108R North Second St., Suite 1B, Clearfield, PA, 16830.
Published in The Progress from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019