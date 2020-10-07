On Saturday, Oct. 3rd, 2020, Cynthia L. Milligan, loving mother of three children, passed away at the age of 66 in her home, due to metastatic lung cancer.
Cynthia was born on Feb. 25, 1954 in Clearfield, to Walter and Patricia Haversack.
Cynthia enjoyed gardening, decorating, and spending time with family and friends.
Over the years, she has worked at several festivals/fairs with her family at the Candy Wagon. Cynthia also has worked for local Clearfield florist shops, was a caregiver at Clear Care Co., and of late was a full-time sitter for her grandchildren.
Cynthia was preceded in death by her father, Walter Haversack; grandmother, Sophia Wisor; nephew, Michael Dunlap; and her granddaughter, Skylar Shaw.
She is survived by her mother, Patricia Haversack; sisters, Dorothy and husband Clyde Dunlap, Theresa and husband Joe Welch, Wanda and husband Jack Johnston; brothers, Mike and wife Barb Haversack, and Timothy Haversack; son, Bryan and wife Ericka Shaw; daughter, Nichole and husband Daniel Stiles; and son Vaughn and wife Amanda Humberson; seven grandchildren, Makenzie Reed (Anthony Reed), Braydan and Sophia Shaw, Morgan and Danny Stiles, Darius and Kadence Humberson; one great-grandchild, Lilly Reed; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Cynthia was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
There will be no services due to the wishes of Cynthia.
To sign the online guest book, visit www.pasimplecremation.com.