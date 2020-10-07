1/1
CYNTHIA L. (HAVERSACK) MILLIGAN
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CYNTHIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Saturday, Oct. 3rd, 2020, Cynthia L. Milligan, loving mother of three children, passed away at the age of 66 in her home, due to metastatic lung cancer.

Cynthia was born on Feb. 25, 1954 in Clearfield, to Walter and Patricia Haversack.

Cynthia enjoyed gardening, decorating, and spending time with family and friends.

Over the years, she has worked at several festivals/fairs with her family at the Candy Wagon. Cynthia also has worked for local Clearfield florist shops, was a caregiver at Clear Care Co., and of late was a full-time sitter for her grandchildren.

Cynthia was preceded in death by her father, Walter Haversack; grandmother, Sophia Wisor; nephew, Michael Dunlap; and her granddaughter, Skylar Shaw.

She is survived by her mother, Patricia Haversack; sisters, Dorothy and husband Clyde Dunlap, Theresa and husband Joe Welch, Wanda and husband Jack Johnston; brothers, Mike and wife Barb Haversack, and Timothy Haversack; son, Bryan and wife Ericka Shaw; daughter, Nichole and husband Daniel Stiles; and son Vaughn and wife Amanda Humberson; seven grandchildren, Makenzie Reed (Anthony Reed), Braydan and Sophia Shaw, Morgan and Danny Stiles, Darius and Kadence Humberson; one great-grandchild, Lilly Reed; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Cynthia was loved by many and will be dearly missed.

There will be no services due to the wishes of Cynthia.

To sign the online guest book, visit www.pasimplecremation.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
PA Simple Cremation
113 N Third Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
(888) 602-7976
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by PA Simple Cremation

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved