OSCEOLA MILLS - Daniel B. "Bernie" Woodring, 98, of Osceola Mills, died on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at the Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College.
Born on April 1, 1921 in Osceola Mills, he was the son of the late Oliver and Janet Canon (Patterson) Woodring.
He married Mary Lou (Hunt) Woodring on July 12, 1941 in West Virginia; she preceded him in death on April 11, 2009.
Bernie was a member of the Coal Run C & M A Church.
He was a retired welder for the Tafco Company in Hyde, and a U.S. Navy Veteran of WW II. He was a member of the Osceola Lodge 515 F & A M, the Altoona Consistory, Jaffa Shrine in Altoona, Columbia Vol. Fire Co., American Legion Post 313 Osceola Mills, Sheet Metal Workers Local 12, Camp Rattler and Perry Boat Campsite.
In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by one son, Dean Woodring; one sister, Esther Irvin; three brothers, Robert, Oliver, and James Woodring; and one daughter-in-law, Peggy Woodring.
He is survived by two daughters, Arleen L. Woodring of Osceola Mills, and Beth A. McFadden and her husband Charles of Brockway; two sons, Melvin D. Woodring of Osceola Mills, and Arthur L. Woodring and his wife Edna of Osceola Mills; one brother, the Rev. Arnold Woodring of Alaska; six grandchildren, Daniel, Tammy Sue, Scott, Thomas, Dean and Zane; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandson.
The Funeral Service will be held on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Coal Run C & M A Church (Coal Run) Osceola Mills, with the Rev. Hiram Westover officiating.
Burial will be at the Umbria Cemetery in Osceola Mills.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills, and on Friday from 10 a.m. until funeral time at the church.
Military Honors will be accorded by the Osceola Mills Honor Guard at the cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Coal Run C & M A Church, c/o Walter Myers, 951 Centre Rd., Osceola Mills, PA 16666.
Published in The Progress from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020