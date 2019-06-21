CURWENSVILLE - Daniel C. Huber, 53, of Curwensville and formerly of Ebensburg, passed away June 19, 2019, in Ebensburg.



Born July 13, 1965, he was a son of Carl and Antoinette "Toni" (Fagan) Huber.



He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Edwin and Gertrude Huber; maternal grandparents, Herman and Marie Fagan; and aunt, Christine Hnathovich. He Mr. Huber is survived by his parents, of Ebensburg; sister, Beth (Andy) Lubert of Northern Cambria; and special niece and nephew, Elizabeth and AJ Lubert.



Daniel was a graduate of Holy Name Elementary School, Central Cambria High School, and the Indiana University of Pennsylvania where he attained a Bachelors degree in science and education, and a Masters degree in counseling.



Daniel retired with 32 years of teaching for the Curwensville Area School District, where he also served as the junior/senior class advisor, stage manager, science department chairman, advisory board to the National Honor Society and the Curwensville Education Association.



His hobbies included woodworking, landscaping, and gardening.



A gathering of friends will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 23 at the Askew-Houser Funeral Homes, Inc., 300 N. Julian St., Ebensburg.



A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 24 at Holy Name Church, Ebensburg, with the Rev. Msgr. David Lockard, celebrant.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Daniel C. Huber Memorial Science Scholarship, 650 Beach St., Curwensville, PA 16833.



Askew-Houser Funeral Homes Inc., Ebensburg is in charge of arrangements.