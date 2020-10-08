BECCARIA - Daniel "Lightning" Dobish, 69, of Beccaria, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 at his home.
Born June 25, 1951 in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late Michael and Josephine (Laskowski) Dobish.
He was a self-employed carpenter for many years. He was a member of the Croatian Club and the Morann Club. He was an avid golfer and loved to hunt.
He will be missed by his four brothers, Michael Dobish of Houtzdale, David Dobish of Madera, Norman Dobish of Smoke Run, and Dennis Dobish of Beccaria. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements entrusted to Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Madera.
