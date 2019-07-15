BELLS LANDING - Daniel E. Hullihen, 78, of Bells Landing, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at his home after a lengthy illness.



Born on Feb. 3, 1941 in Clearfield to parents Earl "Beanie" and Nellie Hullihen.



He was a graduate of Curwensville High School class of 1959.



He will be deeply missed by his wife of 29 years, Joan, as well as his children, Daniel "Marty" Hullihen of Cody, Wyo., Michael Hullihen and wife Nicole of Clearfield, Matt Hullihen and wife Vicki of DuBois, Sam Scribe and wife Angel of Grampian, Carol Maines and partner Darren Hoover of Curwensville, Gail Glenn and husband Jeff of Florida, Mark Maines and partner Alice Petracca of Clearfield, Todd Maines and wife Judy of New Bethlehem, as well as 15 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.



Daniel was predeceased by parents Earl "Beanie" and Nellie Hullihen, a sister Carol Jean Manion, a brother, Thomas Ray Hullihen, and a son William E. Maines Jr.



Daniel was a long time self-employed logger and most recently a truck driver. Daniel had a great love for the woods and enjoyed being surrounded by friends and family. He was a long standing member of the Bells Landing Baptist Church.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.



The family asks that donations be made to Penn Highlands Hospice.



