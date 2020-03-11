Home

DARLA J. (WHITT) MAZENKO


1945 - 2020
DARLA J. (WHITT) MAZENKO Obituary
COALPORT - Darla J. Mazenko, 74, Coalport, died March 10, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family.

Born Dec. 10, 1945 in Sabine, W. Va., daughter of the late Jonathan Earl and Mildred (Snyder) Whitt.

Preceded in death by her husband, Robert, on Sept. 2, 2016; sisters, Marie Lusk and Margaret Trimble.

Survived by daughters, Faith (David) Hegarty, Connie (Brian) Crawford, and Pamela (Adam) McMasters, all of Coalport; four grandchildren, Kristine (Kyle), Scott, Allyson (Matt), and Amanda (Max); and four great-grandchildren, Jacob, Harper, Daemon, and Kyrah; sister of John, Joyce Henshaw (Denny), and Timothy (Kathy). Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Darla enjoyed spending time with her family, eating chocolate, and her computer.

She worked as a cook at Glendale High School for 15 years.

At the request of the deceased there will be no viewing.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until time of Memorial Service at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Gibbons Funeral Home, 1085 Main St., Coalport, PA 16627, with the Rev. Charles Swenson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to a in Darla's memory.

www.gibbonsfhashvillecoalport.com
Published in The Progress from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
