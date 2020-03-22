|
PHILIPSBURG - Darlene D. Bell, 67, of Philipsburg, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2020 at her home.
Born March 29, 1952 in Philipsburg, she was a daughter of the late Edward Thomas and Delores Betsy (Shockey) Bell.
Darlene enjoyed watching her grandchildren Nathan and Natalee ride 4-wheelers around and loved listening to their stories.
She will be deeply missed by her son, Terry "TJ" Fleck and his wife Melanie of Philipsburg; her daughter, Crystal Fetzer and her husband Bryan of Philipsburg; her sister, Vicki Bell of Philipsburg; her brother, Edward "Ted" Bell and his wife Peg of Chester Hill; six grandchildren and one great grandchild.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Brandy; two brothers, Leonard Bell and Robert Bell; and her life-long companion, Terry L. Fleck.
Honoring Darlene's wishes, private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Online condolences to the family may be made at www.dahlgren-spewock.com.
Arrangements are under the care of the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home, Inc., 228 N. Centre St. Philipsburg, PA.
Published in The Progress from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020