CURWENSVILLE - Darlene Jean Frye, 63, of Clearfield, passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at Ridgeview Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Curwensville.
Born July 17, 1956 in Clearfield, she was the daughter of William Cole and Elizabeth Louise (Kephart) Kelly. Mrs. Frye was a homemaker and was affiliated with the Clearfield Alliance Church.
On Nov. 11, 1978 in Winburne, she wed Paul D. Frye, who survives, along with four children, Tina Bell and husband John and Michael Dixon and wife Jennifer, both of Clearfield, Jerry Dixon Sr. of New Castle, and Crystal Frye of Altoona.
Also surviving are six grandchildren, a great grandchild and four siblings, Richard Kelly and Delores Barnett and husband Benjamin both of Clearfield, Joseph Kelly of Torino, NY and Betty Martell of Grand Island, NY.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Brian Dixon; two brothers, Robert and Eugene; and a sister, Irene.
Funeral services for Mrs. Frye will be held at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Dr. Duane White officiating. Interment will be in the Bloomington Cemetery of Curwensville.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Monday from 1 p.m. until time of services at 2 p.m.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
