FRENCHVILLE - Darrel J. Hummel Sr., 84, of Frenchville, died on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois.
He was born on June 14, 1936 in Wallaceton, a son of the late John and Madeline (Kramer) Hummel.
Mr. Hummel retired as an operator from Penelec in 1994 after several years of service. In his spare time, he had enjoyed hunting, throwing horseshoes and darts.
He is survived by his wife, Margie (Lingle) Hummel of Frenchville; a son, Darrel Hummel, Jr. of Woodland; two grandsons, Dalton R. Hummel and Micah J. Hummel; two sisters, Jo Martell of Philipsburg and Patty Womer of Del.; and a brother, Denny Hummel of Morrisdale.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Melanie Hummel.
In honoring Mr. Hummel's wishes, there will be no public services observed.
Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.
