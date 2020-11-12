PHILIPSBURG - David A. "Pete" Byron, 65, of (North) Philipsburg, died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.
Pete was born on Sept. 11, 1955, in Philipsburg, a son of the late Joseph E. Byron and Audrey J. (Norris) Byron.
He was married on May 27, 1978, at the First Church of Christ, Philipsburg, to the former Georgia K. Rhenish, who survives at home.
He is also survived by three daughters, Stephanie L. Keith and her husband James M. Keith of (Cross Keys) RD Houtzdale, Sara R. Byron-Corne and her husband James S. Corne of Kentucky, and Lisa M. Harman and her husband Logan G. Harman of Philipsburg; five grandchildren, Alena M. Keith, Cooper J. Keith, Abigail G. Corne, Matilda M. Corne and Korbin L. Harman; two sisters, Barbara J. Woods and her husband Jerry of (Pleasant Hill ) RD Philipsburg and Judith E. "Judy" Barnard and her husband Sterling of Hampstead, Md.; two brothers, Joseph L. Byron and his wife Nancy of Hesperia, California and Larry D. Byron and his wife Kim of Hamlin, N.Y.; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family members.
Pete was an active and dedicated member of the B.P.O. Elks, Philipsburg Lodge 1173 (known as the Philipsburg Elks Lodge & Country Club). Throughout his membership years, Pete served the Order in several important roles. At Philipsburg Lodge, Pete served in every officer position, including as Exalted Ruler and as an active Past Exalted Ruler. Pete was instrumental in leading the merger between the Philipsburg Elks and the Philipsburg Country Club, chairing the committee that constructed the new lodge facility and helping grow Philipsburg Lodge's membership to the second largest lodge in the state.
On the state level, Pete served as State Tyler, District State Vice President, and for many years as the state chairman of the Government Relations Committee. On the national level, Pete was appointed a District Deputy Grand Exalted Ruler and later served on the Grand Lodge Government Relations Committee. Pete was a gifted ritualist and won the district ritual competition more than once. Perhaps his most cherished position was as lodge chair of the PA Elks Home Service Program, where Pete worked tirelessly raising tens of thousands of dollars to provide free health care services to developmentally disabled and physically challenged adults and children across Pennsylvania.
Pete was also a social member of the Philipsburg VFW, Post 3450 and the Philipsburg American Legion, Post 437.
Pete had been employed as a materials manager with Lee Industries, Philipsburg. He retired in 2017 after 36 years of service with the company.
His favorite pastimes included hunting, traveling with his family and visiting his grandchildren.
Family and friends will be received on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, from 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg.
An Elks memorial service will be held on Saturday at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at 3 p.m at the First Church of Christ, 1437 Tyrone Pike, Philipsburg, with Pastor Ryan Parrish officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made in Pete's memory to the American Cancer Society
, www.cancer.org.
Current Covid-19 guidelines will be followed for all of the services.
Family and friends may sign the online guestbook and share memories at www.beezerheathfh.com.