COALPORT - David A. Socie, 42, of Coalport, died on Monday, July 1, 2019 at his home.



Born on Oct. 25, 1976 in Philipsburg, he was the son of Harry Socie, Jr. and his wife Mary Jane Socie of West Decatur, and the late Cindy M. (Shimmel) Socie.



He married Maria D. (Chilcote) Socie on Aug. 7, 1999 in Bigler; she survives at home.



He was a member of The Church that Meets in Ramey.



He worked at the Walmart Distribution Center in Woodland, and was a 1995 graduate of the Philipsburg-Osceola Mills High School.



In addition to his parents and wife, he is survived by two daughters, Ella Socie and Emma Socie, both at home; one son, Ayden Socie, at home; one sister, Stacy Gilbert and her husband Scott of Clearfield; and one brother, Jason Socie and his wife Whitnie of Houtzdale.



A private Memorial Service will be held at the convenience of the family.



Memorial contributions may be made to Maria D. Socie, 88 South Twigg St., Coalport, PA 16627.



Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills is in charge of the arrangements.



Published in The Progress from July 2 to July 3, 2019