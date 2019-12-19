Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
113 N 3Rd St
Clearfield, PA 16830
(814) 765-5731
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
113 N 3Rd St
Clearfield, PA 16830
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Milligan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David B. Milligan Jr.


1976 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David B. Milligan Jr. Obituary
David B. Milligan Jr., 43, of Clearfield died on Monday, Dec.16, 2019.

He was born on July 27, 1976 in Hudson, N.Y., a son of the David B. Milligan Sr. and Shelia Calderaro.

David worked with various private entertainment companies in the area. He was a huge Philadelphia Eagles fan and liked all sports. He enjoyed skateboarding, roller skating and was a gifted swimmer.

David was Catholic by faith.

He is survived by his father, David B. Milligan Sr. and companion Shirley English of Bigler; his mother, Shelia Calderaro and husband Joseph of Howard Beach, N.Y.; four children, Curtis, Josh, Kylie, and Miley; two sisters, Michelle Swoope and Kimberly Ann Tall and husband Martin; a niece, Ashley Milligan; and a nephew, Shane Swoope.

He was preceded in death by his son, Brandon.

Friends will be received at the Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m.

A Vigil service will by held at the funeral home on Friday at 7:45 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.

To sign the on-line guest book go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -