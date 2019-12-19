|
David B. Milligan Jr., 43, of Clearfield died on Monday, Dec.16, 2019.
He was born on July 27, 1976 in Hudson, N.Y., a son of the David B. Milligan Sr. and Shelia Calderaro.
David worked with various private entertainment companies in the area. He was a huge Philadelphia Eagles fan and liked all sports. He enjoyed skateboarding, roller skating and was a gifted swimmer.
David was Catholic by faith.
He is survived by his father, David B. Milligan Sr. and companion Shirley English of Bigler; his mother, Shelia Calderaro and husband Joseph of Howard Beach, N.Y.; four children, Curtis, Josh, Kylie, and Miley; two sisters, Michelle Swoope and Kimberly Ann Tall and husband Martin; a niece, Ashley Milligan; and a nephew, Shane Swoope.
He was preceded in death by his son, Brandon.
Friends will be received at the Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m.
A Vigil service will by held at the funeral home on Friday at 7:45 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.
To sign the on-line guest book go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019