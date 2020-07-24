1/1
DAVID BRUCE MULLEN
1976 - 2020
PHILADELPHIA - David Bruce Mullen, 43, of Philadelphia died on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 of a pulmonary embolism at his home.

David was born on Sept. 23, 1976 in Clearfield. He was the son of Gary and Cathy (Bruce) Mullen.

He graduated from Clearfield High School in 1995. He attended Gannon University in Erie, and graduated from Edinboro University in 2001 with a Bachelor of fine arts degree. He was employed as a graphic designer at Penn Interactive in Philadelphia until the time of his death.

While in high school David was a varsity letter winner in soccer, playing the position of goalie. In 1992-1993 he was a member of the District 9 AAA soccer championship team. In 1994-95 he was a state qualifier in doubles tennis.

David is survived by his parents; a brother, Matthew (Stacey); a niece and nephew, Abby and Jamison Mullen of Apex, N.C.; a sister, Michelle (Matt); and a nephew, Nathaniel Parsons.

He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; two uncles, Gordon Mullen, and Joseph Bruce; and a cousin, Bruce Sokolowski.

Also surviving are many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

David was a lifetime tennis player, enjoyed mountain biking, and all sports.

He was always be remembered and greatly missed for his sense of humor and outgoing personality.

A memorial Mass will be said at the St. Francis Catholic Church, Clearfield on Wednesday July 29, 2020 at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Fr. Brandon M. Kleckner as celebrant. Interment will follow in the Calvary Cemetery, Clearfield.

Friends will be received at the church from 9-10 a.m. Masks are required.

Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of the arrangements.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN, 38105-3678; or the Clearfield County SPCA, 275 21st St, Clearfield, PA 16830.

To sign the on-line guest book go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
113 N 3Rd St
Clearfield, PA 16830
(814) 765-5731
