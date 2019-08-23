|
|
OSCEOLA MILLS - David Charles "Meats" Hefferan, 52, of Osceola Mills, died on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 at his home.
Born on Jan, 23, 1967 in Philipsburg, he was the son of Anita L. (Bennett) Reams and Joe Reams of Morrisdale, and the late F. Eugene Hefferan.
He was of the Catholic Faith.
He was a member of the Saint Anthony's Society in Osceola Mills, the LOO Moose #154 in Osceola Mills, the Slovak Club in Osceola Mills, and a social member of the VFW Post #5020 in Osceola Mills.
He was a carpenter, a 1985 graduate of the Philipsburg-Osceola Mills High School and graduated from Triangle Tech in DuBois.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by two sisters, Barbara Bainey and her husband Terry of Osceola Mills, and Mary Kay Pearce and her husband Tom of Philipsburg; his step mother, Catherine Hefferan of Osceola Mills; two nieces and one nephew.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills.
Burial will be at Saint Anthony's Cemetery in Osceola Mills.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, 701 Lingle St., P.O. Box 157, Osceola Mills.
To sign the online guestbook go to: www.heathfuneral.com.
Published in The Progress from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019