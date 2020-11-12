1/
DAVID CLOYD BELL
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DAVID's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Cloyd Bell, 81, of Clearfield, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 at his home.

Born May 1, 1939 in Danville, he was the son of Gerald Edward and Elise Lucille (Knorr) Bell.

Mr. Bell was an electronics technician having worked for Motorola, Gregg Electronics, C-Cor, and the Cleveland Plain Dealer. He loved the outdoors, fishing, hiking, hunting and taking outdoor photography.

On April 28, 1972, he wed former Patricia McDermott, who preceded him in death on Dec. 11, 2012. He was also preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Joyce Jean Davis.

Surviving are three daughters, Diana Lynn Bell of Concord, Ohio; Jennifer English and companion Gary Buck; and Debra S. Jones and husband Jack, both of Clearfield. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Shawn Bell, Madison Jones, Erika Jones, Sammie Buck and Aaron Buck; and a sister, Dixie Chapman of Florida.

Services for Mr. Bell will be held at a later date.

Interment will be at Henry Memorial Cemetery in Nook.

The family suggests contributions be made to the American Heart Association, 44 Liberty Ave., Suite 1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield, is in charge of the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved