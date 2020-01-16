|
MORRISDALE - A man known for his hard-working demeanor and "occasional" stubbornness went to begin a new journey on Jan. 15, 2020.
David "Dave" Clyde, 60, was born to Gertrude "Gerty" and the late J. Richard "Lefty" Clyde of Philipsburg on May 27, 1959.
Dave graduated from West Branch Area High School in 1977. Dave dedicated a career and retired from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), Local Union 126. Dave earned his 35-year IBEW membership pin this past year.
Dave is survived by his wife of 38 years, Janice Clyde of Morrisdale.
Together they raised two daughters, Ashley and her husband Kevin, and Dave's two grandchildren whom he absolutely adored, Lee and Lauren, reside in Morrisdale, and daughter Richelle and her husband Adam, and Dave's grand-dogs reside in Philipsburg. Dave is also survived by his mother Gerty of Philipsburg; three siblings, Kathy of Philipsburg, Bobby and his wife Tammy of Florida, Scott and his wife Debbie of Virginia, and numerous other extended family members.
Dave was preceded in death by a son, Christopher; and his father, Lefty.
Dave enjoyed spending time with his family, going to his garage, visiting camp with friends, and driving his 1958 Corvette.
Per Dave's wishes, a Celebration of Life Party will be held at a later time.
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020