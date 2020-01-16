Home

POWERED BY

Services
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
(814) 342-2221
Resources
More Obituaries for DAVID CLYDE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID "DAVE" CLYDE


1959 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DAVID "DAVE" CLYDE Obituary
MORRISDALE - A man known for his hard-working demeanor and "occasional" stubbornness went to begin a new journey on Jan. 15, 2020.

David "Dave" Clyde, 60, was born to Gertrude "Gerty" and the late J. Richard "Lefty" Clyde of Philipsburg on May 27, 1959.

Dave graduated from West Branch Area High School in 1977. Dave dedicated a career and retired from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), Local Union 126. Dave earned his 35-year IBEW membership pin this past year.

Dave is survived by his wife of 38 years, Janice Clyde of Morrisdale.

Together they raised two daughters, Ashley and her husband Kevin, and Dave's two grandchildren whom he absolutely adored, Lee and Lauren, reside in Morrisdale, and daughter Richelle and her husband Adam, and Dave's grand-dogs reside in Philipsburg. Dave is also survived by his mother Gerty of Philipsburg; three siblings, Kathy of Philipsburg, Bobby and his wife Tammy of Florida, Scott and his wife Debbie of Virginia, and numerous other extended family members.

Dave was preceded in death by a son, Christopher; and his father, Lefty.

Dave enjoyed spending time with his family, going to his garage, visiting camp with friends, and driving his 1958 Corvette.

Per Dave's wishes, a Celebration of Life Party will be held at a later time.

Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DAVID's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -