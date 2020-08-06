1/1
DAVID L. BOAL
1946 - 2020
David L. Boal, 73, of Clearfield passed away on Aug. 5, 2020 with his children at his side.

David was born Nov. 5, 1946 to Lester Boal and Elizabeth Bloom-Lines.

He wed Nancy Condon-Starr Aug. 3, 1965 and they raised five children, Brenda Warren (Kenneth), Bobby Boal, Richard Boal, Lisa Fetters (Larry), and Brion Boal (Tonya); and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings, Deanna Brady, Gilbert Boal, James Boal, Gary Boal, Cindy Rogers, Cheryl Boal, Steve Lines, Lillian Lines, Edie Lines, and all of their spouses; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Terra L. Boal; brothers, Donald Boal and Rusty Boal; and his parents.

David was self-employed in construction most of his life and was a truck driver until retirement.

Honoring David's wishes there will be no funeral.

An outdoor memorial will be held on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 at 2 p.m. at 132 Turner Rd., Woodland.

Condolences can be sent to c/o Brion Boal, 132 Turner Rd., Woodland, PA 16881.

Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.

To sign the on-line guest book go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Progress from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
113 N 3Rd St
Clearfield, PA 16830
(814) 765-5731
