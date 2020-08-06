David L. Boal, 73, of Clearfield passed away on Aug. 5, 2020 with his children at his side.
David was born Nov. 5, 1946 to Lester Boal and Elizabeth Bloom-Lines.
He wed Nancy Condon-Starr Aug. 3, 1965 and they raised five children, Brenda Warren (Kenneth), Bobby Boal, Richard Boal, Lisa Fetters (Larry), and Brion Boal (Tonya); and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings, Deanna Brady, Gilbert Boal, James Boal, Gary Boal, Cindy Rogers, Cheryl Boal, Steve Lines, Lillian Lines, Edie Lines, and all of their spouses; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Terra L. Boal; brothers, Donald Boal and Rusty Boal; and his parents.
David was self-employed in construction most of his life and was a truck driver until retirement.
Honoring David's wishes there will be no funeral.
An outdoor memorial will be held on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 at 2 p.m. at 132 Turner Rd., Woodland.
Condolences can be sent to c/o Brion Boal, 132 Turner Rd., Woodland, PA 16881.
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.
