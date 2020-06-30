HOUTZDALE - David Lawrence Nowlin, Jr., 67, of Houtzdale, died Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the Select Specialty Hospital in Johnstown.



He was born Oct. 7, 1952 in Altoona, the son of Donna M. (Williams) Nowlin and the late David L. Nowlin, Sr. who died Feb. 12, 2019. He never married.



Surviving are his mother of Tyrone; sisters, Debra Hoover and her husband William and Denise Nowlin of Tyrone; a nephew, Douglas Hoover; a niece, Billie Jo Brink (Ian); and grand-niece, Abigail.



He was a graduate of Tyrone High School in 1970 and was a high school wrestler.



He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era.



He had worked at Hanlan & Wilson as a welder and at the Carol Cable in Altoona on the assembly line. He also helped on the Hoover family farm. He was an avid movie buff and loved music and Karaoke Parties.



A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.



Arrangements by the Derman Funeral Home, Inc., 1200 Lincoln Ave., Tyrone.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store