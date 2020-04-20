|
WOODLAND - David LeRoy O'Melia, 57, of Woodland, and formerly of Coal Hill Road, Clearfield, passed away at his home on April 18, 2020.
He was a 1981 graduate of Clearfield Area High School and 1987 graduate of Slippery Rock University.
He survived by his parents, Iris and Joseph O'Melia of Elizabethtown; a brother, Joseph G O'Melia and his wife Jessica of Harrisburg; a sister, Barbara J. Vanatta and her husband William of Warren; and the following niece and nephews, Melia Vanatta, Michael Vanatta, and Joseph P O'Melia.
Published in The Progress from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020