Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
113 N 3Rd St
Clearfield, PA 16830
(814) 765-5731
Resources
More Obituaries for DAVID O'MELIA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID LEROY O'MELIA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DAVID LEROY O'MELIA Obituary
WOODLAND - David LeRoy O'Melia, 57, of Woodland, and formerly of Coal Hill Road, Clearfield, passed away at his home on April 18, 2020.

He was a 1981 graduate of Clearfield Area High School and 1987 graduate of Slippery Rock University.

He survived by his parents, Iris and Joseph O'Melia of Elizabethtown; a brother, Joseph G O'Melia and his wife Jessica of Harrisburg; a sister, Barbara J. Vanatta and her husband William of Warren; and the following niece and nephews, Melia Vanatta, Michael Vanatta, and Joseph P O'Melia.

To sign the online guestbook, visit www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DAVID's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -