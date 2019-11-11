|
|
HOUTZDALE - David T. "Hawk" Sprankle, 64, of Houtzdale, formerly of Tyrone, died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at UPMC Altoona.
He was born March 17, 1955, in Altoona, a son of the late Herbert Cecil and Kathryn Louise (Woomer) Sprankle.
He was married Sept. 25, 1976 to Joanna L. Riggleman.
He is survived by his wife Joanna; a daughter, Jessica Leanna Walker (Andrew) of New Alexandria; brothers, Daniel L. Sprankle (Janet), and John Joseph Sprankle of Tyrone; sisters-in-law, Sophie Sprankle of Houtzdale, Betty Thais (Stephen) of Glenmore, Treva Ray (Samuel) of Tyrone; and brother-in-law Lynn E. Riggleman, Jr. (Kimberly) of Tyrone. There are several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Ronald H. and Raymond A. Sprankle.
He was a 1974 graduate of Tyrone Area High School; a member of the Buck Rub Hunting Club, the V.F.W. Post 4559, and the Elks Lodge 212. He had been employed at the Altoona Railroad Shops starting with Penn Central in 1975 and retiring in 2015 after 40 years of service. He always enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing, boating, camping and his three grand-puppies with his favorite "Remi."
By request of the deceased, there will be no viewing or services.
Contributions to the family would be appreciated c/o Derman Funeral Home Inc., 1200 Lincoln Ave., Tyrone, PA 16686.
Derman Funeral Home Inc. of Tyrone is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019