Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lloyd-Dimmick Funeral Home Inc
91 Rose St
Irvona, PA 16656
(814) 672-3700
Resources
More Obituaries for DAVID HUDSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID W. HUDSON


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DAVID W. HUDSON Obituary
CURWENSVILLE - David W. Hudson, 75, of Curwensville, died Jan. 11, 2020 at Ridge View Elder Care and Rehabilitation, Curwensville.

He was born March 24, 1944 in Glen Richey, son of Charles Hudson and Dorothy Coulter Hudson-Traister.

He was a member of Fruit Hill Presbyterian Church.

He worked as a shipping foreman for Kurtz Bros.

Surviving are his wife, Sherelene (Strong) Hudson of Curwensville; a son, Steven Hudson of Bellwood; a daughter, Sherri Hudson of Clearfield; sisters, Darlene Levin of Clearfield, Billie Larson of Glen Richey, Dorthy Brown of West Decatur, Gladys Carfley of Curwensville; and a grandson, Harrison Walker of Bellwood.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Hudson; and mother, Dorothy Coulter Hudson-Traister.

Friends will be received Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. and on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Lloyd-Dimmick Funeral Home, Inc., Irvona.

Services will be held at Lloyd-Dimmick Funeral Home Inc. at 11 a.m. with Pastor LeAnn Peters officiating.

Interment will follow at Fruit Hill Cemetery

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Ridge View Health Care & Rehabilitation Center Activity Dept., 30 4th Ave., Curwensville, PA 16833.

Online condolences my be sent to www.lloyddimmickfh.com.
Published in The Progress from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DAVID's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -