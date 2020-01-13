|
|
CURWENSVILLE - David W. Hudson, 75, of Curwensville, died Jan. 11, 2020 at Ridge View Elder Care and Rehabilitation, Curwensville.
He was born March 24, 1944 in Glen Richey, son of Charles Hudson and Dorothy Coulter Hudson-Traister.
He was a member of Fruit Hill Presbyterian Church.
He worked as a shipping foreman for Kurtz Bros.
Surviving are his wife, Sherelene (Strong) Hudson of Curwensville; a son, Steven Hudson of Bellwood; a daughter, Sherri Hudson of Clearfield; sisters, Darlene Levin of Clearfield, Billie Larson of Glen Richey, Dorthy Brown of West Decatur, Gladys Carfley of Curwensville; and a grandson, Harrison Walker of Bellwood.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Hudson; and mother, Dorothy Coulter Hudson-Traister.
Friends will be received Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. and on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Lloyd-Dimmick Funeral Home, Inc., Irvona.
Services will be held at Lloyd-Dimmick Funeral Home Inc. at 11 a.m. with Pastor LeAnn Peters officiating.
Interment will follow at Fruit Hill Cemetery
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Ridge View Health Care & Rehabilitation Center Activity Dept., 30 4th Ave., Curwensville, PA 16833.
Online condolences my be sent to www.lloyddimmickfh.com.
Published in The Progress from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020