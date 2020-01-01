|
|
David W. Rebar, 72, of Clearfield, passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 at UPMC Shadyside, Pittsburgh.
He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Bunni (Mitchell) Rebar, of Clearfield; daughter, Betina Nicklas and her husband Larry, of Clearfield; sisters, Marlene Kohute (Ramey), Martha Stevens (Mechanicsburg); and brother, Pete (Maryland).
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lizzie and Joe Rebar.
David served honorably in Vietnam with the Marine Corps and once home, continued his military service with the PA National Guard, retiring with 23 years of service.
David was a member of Clearfield American Legion Post #6 and Legion Riders, and a lifetime member of Clearfield Post 1785.
At the request of Mr. Rebar there will be no services at this time.
A Memorial Service will be held Feb. 15 at Clearfield Post 1785.
Published in The Progress from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020