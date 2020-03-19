Home

1925 - 2020
Dean Bailey Obituary
VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia - Mr. Dean Bailey, 94, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away surrounded by family at home March 14, 2020.

Bailey was born June 27, 1925, in Clearfield to the late Chester and Gussie Bailey.

Dean served his country with his time spent in the U.S. Army, and he was also the owner of Bailey Motors in Clearfield.

Besides his parents he was predeceased by his wife, June Bailey; and brother, Chester Bailey. He leaves to cherish his memories, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends.

Services will be held at a later date.
Published in The Progress from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020
