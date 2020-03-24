|
Dean L. Mignot, 76, of Clearfield died on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at his home.
He was born on Dec. 23, 1943 in Clearfield, a son of the late Robert and Wava (Williams) Mignot.
Mignot served a four year tour with the U. S. Air Force during Vietnam, where he was awarded the Longevity Service Award. He then served with the U.S. Army National Guard for ten years.
He is survived by his wife, Jeanne E. (Fulmer) Mignot, whom he wed Oct. 21, 1995; two daughters, Shelley Shimmel of Curwensville, and Beth Rogers and husband John of Clearfield; step daughter, Melissa Fulmer; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and sister, Shirley Turner of Mifflinburg.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by step daughter, Vanessa Fitzpatrick.
Honoring Dean's wishes, services will be private.
Interment will follow at Stoneville Cemetery.
Military honors will be accorded at the cemetery.
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020