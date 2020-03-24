Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
113 N 3Rd St
Clearfield, PA 16830
(814) 765-5731
Resources
More Obituaries for DEAN MIGNOT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DEAN L. MIGNOT


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DEAN L. MIGNOT Obituary
Dean L. Mignot, 76, of Clearfield died on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at his home.

He was born on Dec. 23, 1943 in Clearfield, a son of the late Robert and Wava (Williams) Mignot.

Mignot served a four year tour with the U. S. Air Force during Vietnam, where he was awarded the Longevity Service Award. He then served with the U.S. Army National Guard for ten years.

He is survived by his wife, Jeanne E. (Fulmer) Mignot, whom he wed Oct. 21, 1995; two daughters, Shelley Shimmel of Curwensville, and Beth Rogers and husband John of Clearfield; step daughter, Melissa Fulmer; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and sister, Shirley Turner of Mifflinburg.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by step daughter, Vanessa Fitzpatrick.

Honoring Dean's wishes, services will be private.

Interment will follow at Stoneville Cemetery.

Military honors will be accorded at the cemetery.

Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.

To sign the on-line guest book go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DEAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -