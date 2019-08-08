Home

Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
815 State St
Curwensville, PA 16833
(814) 236-1281
Deanne Elaine Shaffer


1942 - 2019
Deanne Elaine Shaffer Obituary
CURWENSVILLE - Deanne Elaine Shaffer, 77, of Curwensville, died on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 after a brief illness.

Born July 10, 1942 in Clearfield, a daughter of the late George and Donna (Lowther) Shaffer.

She is survived by her sister, Kathleen Lumadue of Curwensville; a nephew, John Lumadue and wife Tabitha; and two great nephews, Caleb and Henry Lumadue.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Rebecca Lee; and a brother, George Shaffer.

According to Deanne's wishes, there will be no public visitation or services. Interment will follow in the Crown Crest Memorial Park, Hyde.

Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Curwensville is in charge of arrangements.

To sign the online guestbook, go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019
