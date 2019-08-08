|
CURWENSVILLE - Deanne Elaine Shaffer, 77, of Curwensville, died on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 after a brief illness.
Born July 10, 1942 in Clearfield, a daughter of the late George and Donna (Lowther) Shaffer.
She is survived by her sister, Kathleen Lumadue of Curwensville; a nephew, John Lumadue and wife Tabitha; and two great nephews, Caleb and Henry Lumadue.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Rebecca Lee; and a brother, George Shaffer.
According to Deanne's wishes, there will be no public visitation or services. Interment will follow in the Crown Crest Memorial Park, Hyde.
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Curwensville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019