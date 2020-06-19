Debbie L. Howell
1955 - 2020
OLANTA - Debbie L. Howell, 65, of Olanta, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020 at her home.

Mrs. Howell was born Feb. 16, 1955 in Clearfield, the daughter of Alfred J. "Iggie" and Emma L. (Cathcart) Thompson.

She was a graduate of Clearfield Area High School, Class of 1973.

Mrs. Howell had retired from Kurtz Brothers after 33 years of service.

She was a life member of the Olanta Lutheran Church.

Mrs. Howell volunteered for the American Red Cross, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and the Clearfield and Curwensville Food Banks. In her lifetime she donated over 96 pints of blood to the Red Cross.

Debbie loved gardening, traveling to National Parks, bee-keeping, and tending her flowers. She loved her family and friends and was always thinking of others.

Mrs. Howell is survived by her husband, Edward N. Howell whom she married Jan. 2, 1999; her four children, Michelle Regel and her husband Jeffrey of Bellefonte, Mark Passarelli of Hyde, Patty Alexander and her husband David of Waynesboro and Pastor Nace Howell and his wife Bethany of Ronan, MT; six grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; five sisters, Nancy Siglinger of Yorktown, VA, Sandy Best and her husband John of Grampian, Barbara Fears and her husband Bruce of Seattle, WA, Kandi Pollick and her husband Rodney of Olanta, and Robin Thompson of Mineral Springs; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant brother.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield with her son, Pastor Nace Howell officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Zion Memorial Cemetery, Olanta.

Friends will be received at the funeral home on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. and on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the hour of services.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the Olanta Lutheran Church, Olanta, PA 16863.

To send online tributes go to www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com.

Published in The Progress from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
312 East Locust Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
8147658251
