Deborah (Kokosko) Begley


1953 - 2020
Deborah (Kokosko) Begley Obituary
DURHAM, North Carolina - Deborah (Kokosko) Begley, 66, of Durham, North Carolina, formerly of Hollidaysburg, passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at Duke University Hospital.

She was born on Aug. 12, 1953 in Philipsburg, the daughter of the late John Kokosko and Mary Gallagher.

Surviving are two daughters: Christina Krukar and husband John in GA; Jessica in NY; a son, Matthew in NC; and a grandson, Hudson.

Deborah earned a Bachelor of Science in Medical Technology from West Virginia University and Bachelor of Art in Education from Pennsylvania State University. She was employed by Vanderbilt University, St. Thomas Hospital, and Hollidaysburg Area School District.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at Sorge Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Hollidaysburg, followed by a funeral Mass which will be celebrated at 2 p.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church, Hollidaysburg, with Fr. Alan E. Thomas, Celebrant.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to : www.stjude.org.

sorgefuneralhome.com
Published in The Progress from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
