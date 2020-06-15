Deborah Charlene "Debbie" Eiter of Clearfield, 66, passed away on June 6, 2020.
"Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for though art with me."
Debbie was born June 6, 1954 in Philipsburg, to the late George C. Nevling, Sr. of Coalport and the late Rosalie (Diehl) Green of Clearfield.
She is survived by children, Jennifer Rochefort of Dayton, Tenn. and Michael Aughinbaugh of Clearfield; as well as six grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Gary Nevling of Rochester, Minn., MaryAnne Zakutny of Cordova, Tenn., Linda Millinder of Clearfield, Carole Hoover of Curwensville, George Nevling Jr. of Burleson, Texas, Donna Guntrum of Erie and Rose Pelton of Brisbin. She is also survived by two aunts and numerous nieces and nephews.
Debbie is now surrounded by the comfort love and peace she so desired. Rest in peace sweet sister.
A private memorial service for the family will be held for Debbie at a later date.
The family is requesting memorials be made in Debbie's name to www.nami.org or your local NAMI chapter.
Published in The Progress from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.