DEBRA K. "DEB" (WISE) YODER
1958 - 2020
PUNXSUTAWNEY - Debra K. "Deb" Yoder, 61, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.

She was born Oct. 7, 1958 to Robert and Joyce (Hull) Wise in Clearfield.

Debra was a Christian by faith. She was graduate of DuBois Business College. Debra enjoyed her vegetable and flower gardens, watching birds, the full moon, stars, Pittsburgh Sports and spending time with her family, especially her grandson. She was a strong kind wife, mother and grandmother, gentle and fun loving.

She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Philip Yoder of Punxsutawney; a daughter, Jennifer L. Columbare and husband Denis of Pittsburgh, Tara R. Yoder of Punxsutawney; a grandson, Vincent A. Columbare; three brothers, Robert Wise, James Wise, Ward Wise; three sisters, Linda Sunderlin, Mary Jo Wise, Rhonda Sunderlin and husband Greg; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Bill and Walter Wise.

Friends will be received from noon until the time of service at 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11, 2020 at the McCabe Funeral Home Inc., 114 Maple Ave., Punxsutawney, PA 15767.

Family and friends who attend are asked to wear a mask.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are to be given to the family.

To share a memory or leave an online condolence please log onto www.mccabewaldronfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
