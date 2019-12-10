Home

Debra Lynne (Rauch) Gladfelter


1954 - 2019
Debra Lynne (Rauch) Gladfelter Obituary
Debra Lynne Gladfelter, 65, of Glen Richey, passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at Penn Highlands Clearfield.

Born Feb. 20, 1954 in Clearfield, she was the daughter of Thomas Betts and Ruth Marie (Lansberry) Rauch.

Mrs. Gladfelter had been employed as a nurse's aid at Mt. Laurel Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clearfield. She attended the Hyde Wesleyan Church.

On Aug. 29, 2000 she wed Robert Gladfelter who survives along with three children, Kimberly Clark and husband Mark, and Mindy Sparks and husband Keith, both of Glen Richey and Jamie Rauch of Clearfield; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Also surviving are eight siblings:, Dennis Rauch and wife Jean, William Rauch, Kathy Luzier and husband Rodney, Rose Rauch, Robin Rauch, and Joseph Rauch and wife Karen, all of Clearfield, and Trudy Armstrong and husband William and Naomi Rauch, both of Hyde.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Margaret; and four brothers, Ricky, Walter, Tommy, and Johnny.

Friends will be received at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Private graveside services will be held at the Thompson Cemetery in Glen Richey

Memorial Contributions may be made to the family in care of the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc., 300 State St., Curwensville, PA 16833.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
