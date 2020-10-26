1/1
DECELINA M. (SORENTO) ACCORDINO
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DECELINA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Decelina M. Accordino, 92, of Clearfield died on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 at Colonial Courtyard, Clearfield.

She was born on March 24, 1928 in Curwensville, a daughter of the late Tony and Mary Sorento.

Mrs. Accordino was a graduate of Curwensville High School and had been employed as a waitress at the Clearfielder Hotel. She enjoyed watching older black and white movies and was particularly fond of Casablanca.

Mrs. Accordino and her husband enjoyed traveling, especially to Italy, France and the Bahamas. She will be remembered for her beauty and modesty, as well as her kindness shown to everyone.

She was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church where she was a member of the Rosary and Altar Society.

She is survived by her husband, Philip Accordino of Clearfield; three sons, Dennis Accordino and wife Emmylu of Clearfield, Ronald Accordino and wife Susan of N.C., and Michael Accordino of Mass.; four grandchildren, Drew Accordino and wife Melissa, Matthew Accordino, Maria Accordino, and Ana Accordino; two great-grandsons, Cooper and Jackson Accordino; a brother, Bruno Sorento; a sister, Consetta Sorento; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, A.J. Sorento; and two sisters, Rose Shearer and Victoria Catalano.

Mass of Christian burial will be said at the St. Francis Catholic Church, Clearfield on Thursday at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Fr. Brandon M. Kleckner as celebrant.

Interment will follow at Crown Crest Memorial Park, Hyde.

Friends will be received at the Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and Thursday from 9-9:30 a.m.

A Christian Vigil service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday at 3:45 p.m. and the Rosary will be recited on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Masks must be worn at both the funeral home and the church.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to St. Francis Educational Endowment Fund, 212 South Front St., Clearfield.

A Celebration of Life will also be announced at a later date.

To sign the on-line guest book go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
113 N 3Rd St
Clearfield, PA 16830
(814) 765-5731
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved