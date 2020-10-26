Decelina M. Accordino, 92, of Clearfield died on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 at Colonial Courtyard, Clearfield.
She was born on March 24, 1928 in Curwensville, a daughter of the late Tony and Mary Sorento.
Mrs. Accordino was a graduate of Curwensville High School and had been employed as a waitress at the Clearfielder Hotel. She enjoyed watching older black and white movies and was particularly fond of Casablanca.
Mrs. Accordino and her husband enjoyed traveling, especially to Italy, France and the Bahamas. She will be remembered for her beauty and modesty, as well as her kindness shown to everyone.
She was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church where she was a member of the Rosary and Altar Society.
She is survived by her husband, Philip Accordino of Clearfield; three sons, Dennis Accordino and wife Emmylu of Clearfield, Ronald Accordino and wife Susan of N.C., and Michael Accordino of Mass.; four grandchildren, Drew Accordino and wife Melissa, Matthew Accordino, Maria Accordino, and Ana Accordino; two great-grandsons, Cooper and Jackson Accordino; a brother, Bruno Sorento; a sister, Consetta Sorento; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, A.J. Sorento; and two sisters, Rose Shearer and Victoria Catalano.
Mass of Christian burial will be said at the St. Francis Catholic Church, Clearfield on Thursday at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Fr. Brandon M. Kleckner as celebrant.
Interment will follow at Crown Crest Memorial Park, Hyde.
Friends will be received at the Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and Thursday from 9-9:30 a.m.
A Christian Vigil service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday at 3:45 p.m. and the Rosary will be recited on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
Masks must be worn at both the funeral home and the church.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to St. Francis Educational Endowment Fund, 212 South Front St., Clearfield.
A Celebration of Life will also be announced at a later date.
To sign the on-line guest book go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.