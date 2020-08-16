OSCEOLA MILLS - Deloris "Dee" Dufour Johnson, 77, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 at her home in Osceola Mills, with her daughter Debbie and her beloved dog, Baby, beside her.
She was born Dec. 22, 1942 in Houtzdale, to Alexander Dufour and Sophie Kislack Dufour, who both preceded her in death, and whom she missed dearly and spoke of often.
Dee was also preceded in death by her former husband, Arthur Johnson, who gave her the greatest gift of her life - her four children. Dee was a machine operator at Devro in Somerville, N.J., until she was forced into early retirement due to a spine injury. Her favorite thing about her job was having her brother-n-law, Paul Johnson, as a colleague.
Dee had a bit of gypsy soul and carefree spirit which ignited a desire to move between New Jersey and Pennsylvania after the kids were all grown. Dee's love of antiques and crafts ensured that there were 'treasures" in every inch of her homes, much to the delight of her young grandchildren. Grandma Dee's house was always an adventure of exploration!
Anyone who knew Dee would tell you that she was a big personality in a small package. She was funny, kind, compassionate and quirky, with an infectious laugh and huge heart. She was a lover of music, dancing and singing and even performed with her late sister, Barbara "Barbie" Diggins, in local clubs in their younger years. Dee had a vocabulary all her own and made her friends and family laugh with her silly expressions and nicknames. Aside from her love of making crafts and antiquing, she enjoyed watching QVC, football, NCIS and a number of other shows; driving her beloved old Cadillac "Dolly," and talking on the phone to friends and family. One of her favorite pastimes was playing Bingo with the late Joanne Reifer who was a dear friend and sister-in-law. You could always find her beloved little dog, Baby, by her side.
While it is clear that Dee had many interest and hobbies, the most important thing in her life was her family. Deloris beamed with pride whenever she talked about her kids and grandkids and called her family daily to get updates on everyone. She shared with them how much she loved them and had a saying that she always closed with whether on the phone or in person. Dee would say, "I love you 279, the most in the world," and her family will keep that alive with one another in her memory.
Deloris is survived her sister and husband, Eleanor and Jerry Coleman; her two sons and their wives, Artie and Jen Johnson (Manville, NJ), Brian and Lori Johnson (Washington Twp.); daughter and fiancé Janet Tatanish and Dave Malick (Maryland), and daughter Debbie Kohute; grandchildren Stephen Kohute, Jason Kohute, Jennifer Tatanish, Peter Tatanish, Amanda Sopko, Kellie Johnson, Aidan Johnson, Tyler Johnson, Brittany Johnson, Brooke Zoubir, and Brian Johnson. She was also the proud great-grandmother to six children; a loving aunt to many nieces and nephews, and a friend to many more.
Service will be private and at the convenience of the family.
The Birger A. Freeberg Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to the family at birgerafreebergfuneralhome.com