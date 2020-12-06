1/
DEMARIS B. (BRAUND) DIXON
1935 - 2020
PHILIPSBURG - DeMaris B. Dixon, 85, of the Philipsburg Towers, passed away Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at her son Darren's home.

Born Nov. 6, 1935 in Philipsburg, she was a daughter of the late Robert K. and Marian (Siegfried) Braund.

DeMaris was a graduate of Philipsburg-Osceola High School and was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Philipsburg. At Grace, she was a member of the ladies auxiliary and the Hatters. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

On June 13, 1953 at the former Evangelical United Brethren Church in Philipsburg, she married Richard D. "Dick" Dixon. He preceded her in death on July 27, 2016.

DeMaris is survived by children Richard Dixon and his wife LuAnn of Philipsburg, Garman Dixon of Thailand, Duane Dixon and his wife Sharon of Avondale, Ariz., Carla Dixon and her companion Mike Catherine of Philipsburg, and Darren Dixon and his wife Lori of Philipsburg; one brother, DeVere Braund of Texas; 11 grandchildren, Ethan, Travis, Sean, Shannon, Joshua, Rachel, Michael, Todd, Tobi, Kyle and Courtney; and 10 great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by sisters, Ethel Stockley, Phyllis Rafferty and Jean Slother; and brothers, Kenzie Braund and Delbert Braund.

A graveside service will be held at Reidy Cemetery in Wallaceton on Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 12:30 p.m. with Pastor Michelle R. Bodle officiating.

Due to COVID restrictions, a private viewing will be limited to the immediate family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in DeMaris's memory may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 912 E. Pine St., Philipsburg, PA 16866.

Online condolences to the family may be made at www.dahlgren-spewock.com.

Current CDC guidelines requiring the use of masks and social distancing will be followed. Arrangements are under the care of the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home, 228 N. Centre St., Philipsburg, PA 16866.

Published in The Progress from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
