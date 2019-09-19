|
Dennis George "Denny" Wills, 65, of Redden Hill, Curwensville, passed away Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019 at his residence.
Born June 22, 1954 in Clearfield, he was the son of Robert and Joan (Jasper) Wills.
Mr. Wills had first been employed by the former McDonald Land and Mining Co. at their tipple in Bells Landing and was retired from Marathon Equipment in Clearfield as a mechanic and heavy equipment operator.
He attended the Bells Landing Baptist Church and had been a former youth soccer and youth football coach.
On Nov. 27, 1981 at Redden Hill, he wed the former Kathryn M. "Kathy" Witherite who survives; along with his mother of Curwensville; a son, Michael "Willsie" Wills and wife Erin of Clearfield; two grandsons, Brayden and Bryce Wills of Clearfield; and four siblings, Mary Lou Cribbs, Robert Wills and wife JoAnn, and Richard Wills and wife Pam, all of Curwensville, and Melissa Eiler and husband Brent of Maryland.
He was preceded in death by his father.
At the request of Mr. Wills there will be no public visitation.
A Memorial Service will be conducted at a later date.
The family suggests contributions be made to the Watts Cemetery Association, c/o 103 Curry Run Rd., Mahaffey, PA 15757.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019