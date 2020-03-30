|
ANCHORAGE, Alaska - Dennis James "Dish" Disshon, 66, of Anchorage, Alaska, passed away March 25, 2020 after a courageous battle with mesothelioma.
Dennis was born Nov. 26, 1953 in Philipsburg, a son of Leroy J. and Charlotte (Dixon) Disshon.
He attended Philipsburg schools and graduated from Philipsburg-Osceola High School, class of 1971. While growing up in Philipsburg he loved to swim and ice skate at Cold Stream Dam and Black Moshannon, hunt out of Wolf Rock Camp, fish Six Mile Run, eat Highway Pizza, and cruise Philipsburg in his purple Rambler.
Immediately after graduation from high school Dennis enlisted in the United States Navy. He proudly served as a communications technician at duty stations in Great Lakes, Ill., Pensacola, Fla., Territory of Guam, and Elmerdorf Air Force Base, Anchorage, Alaska. He was honorably discharged from the Navy as a Second Class Petty Officer in 1976.
Dennis (Dis) was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, Philipsburg, and a life member of the Philipsburg BPOE Elks Lodge and Country Club, and a former member of Hope Fire Co. of Philipsburg.
He was a past Commander of Anchorage AMVETS Post and was currently serving as the Alaska State Commander of the AMVETS. He was also a member of FOE lodge 4207 and the American Legion post one of Anchorage. In February of 2019 he retired from the Armed Services YMCA at Joint Base Elmerdorf-Fort Richardson in Anchorage.
Dennis' passions in life were to see it all, do it all, and football. In addition to seeing most of the 50 states he traveled to Japan, China, Hong Kong, Central America, Europe, and the Mediterranean countries.
His next planned trip to Australia was cut short by his illness. He was a diehard Pittsburgh Steelers fan and just loved the "football sheets". And, he never missed a party.
Dennis was predeceased by his parents and his loving wife and partner of 35 years, Linda Risinger.
He is survived by his wife, Terri Good of Anchorage; grandson, Frank Tulloh of Anchorage; and his brother and sister-in-law, Leroy and Dottie Disshon of Clearfield;. and many nieces and cousins.
How sweet it was......
A celebration of life will be held at AMVETS Post 2, followed by Fort Richardson National Cemetery inurnment at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alaska Honor Flight, Alaska Blood Bank, or the ASYMCA.
Anchorage Funeral Home, 1800 Dare Ave., Anchorage, Alaska is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020