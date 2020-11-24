Dennis L. Merrey, 72, of Clearfield died on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 at the Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
He was born on Oct. 29, 1948 in Clearfield, a son of the late Myron and Cecelia (Luzier) Merrey.
Denny was the founder, president, and CEO of Clearfield Powdered Metals, as well as a co-owner and president of Clearfield Machine Company.
He was a member of numerous boards in the community. He was on the CNB Bank board, and chairman of the bank for more than 10 years. He was also president of the Penn Highlands Clearfield board, as well as president of the Penn Highlands Parent board. Denny served as a board member at the West Side United Methodist Church. Additionally, he served on a myriad of other community boards, including the Economic Development Committee, Industrial Development Authority, and the Municipal Authority.
Denny was a member of the US National Dog Trial Gunning Team. He was an avid outdoorsman and hunting was his passion. He enjoyed his food plots and spending time at camp. He also enjoyed horseback riding, skiing, hanging out at his pool, and spending time with friends. Above all, he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, best friend and soulmate, Shari (Braid) Merrey; three daughters, Jodi Albarano and husband AJ of Duncansville, Julie Baum and husband Michael of Roaring Spring, and Alayna Null of Clearfield; three grandchildren, Nickolas Baum, Mara Baum, and Briana Albarano; a brother, George W. Gaylor, III; a niece and nephew, all of Maryland; and several cousins.
Friends will be received at the West Side United Methodist Church, Clearfield on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. Masks are required to be worn at church.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private memorial service will be held on Saturday, but can be attended virtually. The service can be streamed at www.facebook.com/wsumclive
at 11 a.m.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Clearfield YMCA, 21 N. 2nd St., Clearfield, PA 16830; or Children's Aid Society General Operations Fund, 1008 S. 2nd S.t, Clearfield, PA 16830.
