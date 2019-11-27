|
MORRISDALE - Dennis Lee Arnold, Jr., 52, of Morrisdale passed away unexpectedly at his home Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.
Dennis was born on June 24, 1967 at the Philipsburg Hospital to Mary and Dennis Arnold of Philipsburg.
He was the older brother of his siblings, Heather Arnold Nearhood and husband Rod of West Decatur, and his brother Shawn Arnold and wife Kristina of State College.
He graduated from the Philipsburg-Osceola High School in 1985 and Lycoming College in 1989 with a degree in accounting and economics.
On July 18, 1987 Dennis married his high school sweetheart, Paula, and they enjoyed 32 years of family life together. They were blessed with a son, Christian Lee Arnold and wife Heather of Hawk Run, and a daughter, Amanda Marie Arnold Schaffer and husband Aaron of Morrisdale. Amanda then blessed Pop Pop and Nana with grandchildren Leilani and Lincoln Schaffer.
Dennis spent much of his free time coaching boys and girls sports including basketball, baseball, and softball in the Philipsburg-Osceola and West Branch School Districts. He was currently employed as head coach of the girls softball team at the West Branch School District. He worked full time at the Clearfield County Probation Office as a fines and costs supervisor.
Dennis is preceded in death by his grandparents, Myra and Arthur Arnold and Jack and Isabelle Lynch, and his wife's parents, Paul and Margaret (Peg) Cantolina.
Family and friends will be received on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 at Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and again on Saturday, one hour prior to the time of service.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Deacon Dennis Socash officiating.
He will be laid to rest at St. Agnes Roman Catholic Cemetery, Morrisdale.
Published in The Progress from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019