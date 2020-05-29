Dennis W. Carson
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BRISBIN - Dennis W. Carson, 66, of Brisbin, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Cambria Care Center in Ebensburg.

Born March 16, 1954 in Brisbin, he was the son of the late Leslie W. and Betty L. (Lobb) Carson.

Dennis was a 1972 graduate of Moshannon Valley High School.

He was employed as a motorcycle and small engine mechanic. He had also worked as heavy equipment operator and truck driver.

Dennis is survived by two daughters, Jaime (Peter) Davis of Huntsville, AL and Samantha Carson of Philipsburg; along with five grandchildren, Aniston, Abegail, Alexis and twins Ainsley and Aden Davis.

Also surviving are three sisters, Nancy (Michael) Killeen, Leslie Zelanko, and Jackie (Noebert) Gibney.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law, Paul Zelanko.

There will be no public visitation or service.

Interment will be in the I.O.O.F Cemetery, Brisbin.

Online condolences may be made to the family at birgerafreebergfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Birger A Freeberg Funeral Home Inc
200 David St
Houtzdale, PA 16651
(814) 378-8661
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved