BRISBIN - Dennis W. Carson, 66, of Brisbin, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Cambria Care Center in Ebensburg.
Born March 16, 1954 in Brisbin, he was the son of the late Leslie W. and Betty L. (Lobb) Carson.
Dennis was a 1972 graduate of Moshannon Valley High School.
He was employed as a motorcycle and small engine mechanic. He had also worked as heavy equipment operator and truck driver.
Dennis is survived by two daughters, Jaime (Peter) Davis of Huntsville, AL and Samantha Carson of Philipsburg; along with five grandchildren, Aniston, Abegail, Alexis and twins Ainsley and Aden Davis.
Also surviving are three sisters, Nancy (Michael) Killeen, Leslie Zelanko, and Jackie (Noebert) Gibney.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law, Paul Zelanko.
There will be no public visitation or service.
Interment will be in the I.O.O.F Cemetery, Brisbin.
Online condolences may be made to the family at birgerafreebergfuneralhome.com
Published in The Progress from May 29 to May 30, 2020.