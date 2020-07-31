WOODLAND - Dennis W. Green, 76, of Woodland, died on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at his home.
He was born on Aug. 2, 1943 in Clearfield, a son of the late Reese and Sylvia (Shifter) Green.
Dennis was an owner and operator of a trucking company. He also performed excavation work around the area. In his free time, Dennis was an avid fisherman and enjoyed tying his own flies. He had a passion for working on chainsaws. He was a member of Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church, Woodland.
He is survived by his wife, Shelia (Thompson) Green whom he wed on Sept. 1, 1961; two children, Pammy Kane and husband Chris of Clearfield, and Dennis "John" Green and wife Leslie of Pittsburgh; six grandchildren, Justin and Shane Kassab and Tyler, Mayson, Kendall and Peyton Green; three great-grandchildren, Ella, Hayes and Callie Kassab; and three brothers, Harold, Thomas and Terry Green.
Funeral services will be held at the Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church, Woodland on Monday at 2 p.m. with Pastor Gregg Kohlhepp officiating. Interment will follow in the Bradford Cemetery, Clearfield.
Friends will be received at the church on Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church, c/o 115 Lake St., Woodland, PA, 16881 or to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN, 38105-3678.
Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.
To sign the online guestbook, go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.