Dennis W. Green
1943 - 2020
WOODLAND - Dennis W. Green, 76, of Woodland, died on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at his home.

He was born on Aug. 2, 1943 in Clearfield, a son of the late Reese and Sylvia (Shifter) Green.

Dennis was an owner and operator of a trucking company. He also performed excavation work around the area. In his free time, Dennis was an avid fisherman and enjoyed tying his own flies. He had a passion for working on chainsaws. He was a member of Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church, Woodland.

He is survived by his wife, Shelia (Thompson) Green whom he wed on Sept. 1, 1961; two children, Pammy Kane and husband Chris of Clearfield, and Dennis "John" Green and wife Leslie of Pittsburgh; six grandchildren, Justin and Shane Kassab and Tyler, Mayson, Kendall and Peyton Green; three great-grandchildren, Ella, Hayes and Callie Kassab; and three brothers, Harold, Thomas and Terry Green.

Funeral services will be held at the Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church, Woodland on Monday at 2 p.m. with Pastor Gregg Kohlhepp officiating. Interment will follow in the Bradford Cemetery, Clearfield.

Friends will be received at the church on Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church, c/o 115 Lake St., Woodland, PA, 16881 or to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN, 38105-3678.

Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.

To sign the online guestbook, go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Progress from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
10:00 - 02:00 PM
Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church
AUG
3
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
113 N 3Rd St
Clearfield, PA 16830
(814) 765-5731
