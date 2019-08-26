|
|
MADERA - Diane Joan LeCerf, 62, of Madera, passed away Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019 at Epworth Manor Rehabilitation Center, Tyrone. She suffered from Williams Syndrome and cancer.
Born on March 11, 1957 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of Frances (Supenia) Greenaway of Madera and the late Robert LeCerf.
She was a 1976 graduate of Moshannon Valley High School. She was a member of the Girl Scouts and the VFW Ladies Auxillary Post 6321. She attended both the Madera UMC and Madera Presbyterian Church.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her stepfather, Robert Greenaway; two sisters, Darlene (Leroy) Delattre of Madera, and Deborah LeCerf of Virginia Beach; step-brother Robert Greenaway of Colorado; step-sister, Dawn Greenaway of Delaware; and two nephews, Paul (Joanne) Rodkey, Joshua Rodkey; and one niece, Makenna Rodkey.
She was preceded in death by an infant sister, Doreen LeCerf; grandparents, Michael and Bernice Supenia, John and Bernadette LeCerf, and Robert and Anna Greenaway.
Family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday and 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. on Friday at Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Ramey. The Rev. Robert Ford will officiate.
Interment will follow at Fruit Hill Cemetery, Ansonville.
"For Diane shall not much remember the days of her life because God answereth her in the joy of her heart."
Condolences may be made at www.kruise-spewock.com.
Published in The Progress from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019