FLINTON - Diane M. Gaul, 58, of Flinton, died Aug. 10, 2019 at UPMC Altoona.
She was born in Philipsburg, a daughter of Clair Baum and Dorothy (Beals ) Baum.
She worked as a self-employed laborer.
Surviving are her husband, Randy Gaul; mother, Dorothy (Beals ) Baum; sons, Harold Gustafson, Randy Gaul, and Frank Gaul, a daughter, Jamie Gustafson; sisters, Lacy Wolfe, Kathryn Kieth, Marcella Cherry, Brenda Maul and Wendy Myers; brothers, William Baum and Kenny Baum; eight grandchildren; and one great-greandchild on the way.
She was preceded in death by her father, Clair Baum; and a daughter, Aubrey Gaul.
Friends will be received Tuesday, Au. 13, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Lloyd-Dimmick Funeral Home, Inc., Irvona.
Services will be held at funeral home on Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Interment will follow at Beaver Valley Cemetery, Flinton.
Published in The Progress from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019