PHILIPSBURG - Dillon Merril "J.R." Saupp Jr., 56, of Philipsburg, died on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 at his home.
Born on June 24, 1963 in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late Dillon M. Saupp Sr. and Martha (Flegal) Saupp.
He was a member of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Philipsburg.
He was the owner and operator of Saupp's Signs in Philipsburg, a member of the Knights of Columbus Holy Family Council #8701 in Morrisdale, the BPO Elks #1173 in Philipsburg, and a 1981 graduate of the Philipsburg-Osceola High School.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Kathryn Louise Saupp; and an infant brother, David Saupp.
He is survived by two sons, Christopher B. Saupp and his fiancee Katherine E. Walsh of Lake Mary, Fla. and Joshua D. Saupp and his fiancee Cheyenne V. Fishel of Philipsburg; two brothers, Robert D. Saupp and his wife Xiaorong of Springfield, Va. and James D. Saupp and his wife Susan of Sandy Ridge; and his former spouse, Paula J. Saupp.
The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills with the Rev. Father John Gibbons officiating. Burial will be at the Umbria Cemetery in Osceola Mills.
Visitation will be held on Monday from 2 p.m. until funeral time at the funeral home.
Published in The Progress from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019