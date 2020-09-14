1/
DION H. GRAFFIUS
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DION's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WOODLAND - Dion H. Graffius, 61, of Woodland, passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at Penn Highlands Clearfield.

Mr. Graffius was born Aug. 5, 1959 in Clearfield, the son of Robert and Evelyn (Steiner) Graffius.

He was a graduate of Clearfield Area High School.

Mr. Graffius was a heavy equipment operator for RES Coal.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman and a member of the NRA.

Dion is survived by three brothers, Les Steiner and his wife Barb of McDonald, Kansas, Mark Graffius and his wife Janet of Bradford and Terry Graffius and his wife Susan of Clearfield; and a number of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and an infant brother, Robert Graffius.

Honoring Mr. Graffius' wishes, there will be no public visitation or services.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the NRA.

The Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield are in charge of the arrangements.

To send online tributes please go to www.bennettandhouser.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
312 East Locust Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
8147658251
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved