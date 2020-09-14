WOODLAND - Dion H. Graffius, 61, of Woodland, passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at Penn Highlands Clearfield.
Mr. Graffius was born Aug. 5, 1959 in Clearfield, the son of Robert and Evelyn (Steiner) Graffius.
He was a graduate of Clearfield Area High School.
Mr. Graffius was a heavy equipment operator for RES Coal.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman and a member of the NRA.
Dion is survived by three brothers, Les Steiner and his wife Barb of McDonald, Kansas, Mark Graffius and his wife Janet of Bradford and Terry Graffius and his wife Susan of Clearfield; and a number of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and an infant brother, Robert Graffius.
Honoring Mr. Graffius' wishes, there will be no public visitation or services.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the NRA.
The Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield are in charge of the arrangements.
To send online tributes please go to www.bennettandhouser.com.