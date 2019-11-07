|
|
Dolly A. Yarger, 59, of the Mountain Laurel Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Clearfield and formerly of Sanborn, went to dance with the angels, when God called her home to her mansion on the hilltop on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 at the Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.
Born on Jan. 1, 1960 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of Johnie J. Yarger and S. Jean (Bumbarger) Yarger of (Sanborn) Houtzdale.
She was a member of the Lighthouse Evangelical Church in West Decatur.
She was a former home health aid and photographer for The Progress. She was a 1977 graduate of the Moshannon Valley High School.
She was preceded in death by one sister, Evelyn Gilbert, and one brother, Scott Yarger.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by one daughter, Stephanie L. Beyer and her husband Eli of Port Matilda; two sisters, Cynthia McGuire and her husband Edward of Morrisdale, and Tara Richtscheit and her husband Nick of Allensville; one grandson, Caleb Hudson; and one granddaughter, Alexa Beyer.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills with Pastor Jeff Lauer officiating. Burial will be at the Sanborn Cemetery (Sanborn) RD Houtzdale.
Visitation will be held on Monday from 11 a.m. to funeral time at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to: National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 1501 Reedsdale St., Suite 105, Pittsburgh, PA 15233.
To sign the online guestbook, go to www.heathfuneral.com.
Published in The Progress from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019