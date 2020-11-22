Dolores A. Peoples, 84, of Clearfield, and formerly Irvona and Coalport, died Nov. 19, 2020, at Mountain Laurel Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Clearfield.
She was born Oct. 1, 1936 in Irvona, a daughter of Carl Peoples and Mary Morrison Peoples.
She was a member of Coalport Christian and Missionary Alliance Church. She worked as a seamstress for Sue Fran.
Surviving are two nephews, Mike and Mary Peoples of Coalport, and Jim and Sue Peoples of Hyde Pa; and many cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father, Carl Peoples; her mother, Mary Morrison, and a brother, Roy Peoples.
Friends will be received Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Lloyd-Dimmick Funeral Home, Inc., Irvona.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Isaac Stuart officiating.
Interment will follow at Home Side Cemetery, LaJose.
Online condolences may be sent to lloyddimmickfh.com.