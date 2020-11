Dolores A. Peoples, 84, of Clearfield, and formerly Irvona and Coalport, died Nov. 19, 2020, at Mountain Laurel Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Clearfield.She was born Oct. 1, 1936 in Irvona, a daughter of Carl Peoples and Mary Morrison Peoples.She was a member of Coalport Christian and Missionary Alliance Church. She worked as a seamstress for Sue Fran.Surviving are two nephews, Mike and Mary Peoples of Coalport, and Jim and Sue Peoples of Hyde Pa; and many cousins.She was preceded in death by her father, Carl Peoples; her mother, Mary Morrison, and a brother, Roy Peoples.Friends will be received Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Lloyd-Dimmick Funeral Home, Inc., Irvona.Services will be held at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Isaac Stuart officiating.Interment will follow at Home Side Cemetery, LaJose.Online condolences may be sent to lloyddimmickfh.com.