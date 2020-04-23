|
Don A. Soliday, 68, of Grampian, died on Monday, April 20, 2020 at his home.
Born on Feb. 18, 1952 in Grampian, he was the son of the late William and Bertha (McQuincy) Soliday.
He was of the Christian faith.
Don was a retired truck driver for the former Soliday Trucking in Ohio.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Tina Marie Jackson; one son, Ranjan Eden Soliday; one grandson, Christopher Michael Harley, Jr.; four brothers, Walter, Ed, Lonnie and Rick Soliday; and two sisters, Rhoda Arkenburg and Arlene Blair.
He is survived by his companion, Sandra Troy of Grampion; two daughters, Aretta Straw and her husband Robert of Curwensville, and Carrie Russell and her fiance Frank Clouser of Grampian; three sons, William Troy and his wife Crystal of Clearfield, Ron Soliday and his wife Amy of LaJose, and Zach Addleman of Curwensville; two sisters, Stela Dourm of Menerva, Ohio, and Pam Freeman and her husband Darris of Dandidge, Tenn.; one brother, William Soliday and his wife Lorie of Menerva, Ohio; 17 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sandra Troy, 550 1st St., Grampian, PA 16838.
Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020