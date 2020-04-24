|
|
MAHAFFEY - Dona J. Gearhart, 88, of Mahaffey, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born Feb. 29, 1932 to Albert and Clara (Weaver) Gearhart in Burnside.
Dona was a lifelong member of Susquehanna United Methodist Church until its merger with the Burnside United Methodist Church in which she attended regularly with her sister. She retired from Clearfield Furs as an accounting and payroll representative. Dona was a lifelong resident of Mahaffey, she enjoyed crocheting, reading, word puzzles and gardening.
She is survived by her sister, Rose Curry, Mahaffey; numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews, Scott Curry and wife Charlene, Mahaffey, Matt Curry and wife Karla, Carlisle, Mary Beth Earnhardt, and husband Adam, Youngstown, Ohio, John Gearhart and wife Isabelle, Cherry Tree, Alice Baker and husband Jeff, Philipsburg, Roy Gearhart and wife Janice, Franklin, and Jean Harkleroad, Mahaffey
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Louann Gearhart; and a brother, Blair Gearhart; sister-in-law, Mary Gearhart; and nephew, Blair Del "Buddy" Gearhart Jr.
Because of the COVID-19 restrictions, visitation and funeral service will be private.
Interment will be at Burnside Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Grane Hospice, 115 Union Ave., Altoona, PA 16602.
To send an online condolence or share a memory, please log onto mccabewaldronfh.com.
Published in The Progress from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020