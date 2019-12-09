|
CURWENSVILLE - Donald A. Barrett, 84, of Curwensville died on Friday, Dec, 6, 2019 at home surrounded by his family.
He was born on April 29, 1935 in Curwensville, a son of the late Albert and Mabel (Dickey) Barrett.
Mr. Barrett retired from Riverside Warehouse, DuBois after 30 years of employment. He had also worked at Clearfield Cheese. Mr. Barrett was member of Cherry Corner Bible Church, Grampian where he also had served as deacon.
He is survived by his wife, Hannah (Bensor) Barrett, whom he wed Sept. 5, 1958; three children, Donald D. Barrett and wife Lori of Grampian, Rhonda Shaffer and husband Larry of Curwensville, and Douglas J. Barrett of DuBois; seven grandchildren, TylerBarrett and wife Kylee, Cody Barrett, Megan Barrett and fiance Bret, Lacey and Kayla Shaffer; and Faith and Noah Barrett.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Harold, Jerry, Cloyde and John Barrett.
Funeral services will be held at the Cherry Corner Bible Church, Grampian on Wednesday at 11 a.m. with Pastor George Solley officiating.
Interment will be at Friends Cemetery, Grampian.
Friends will be received at the Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Curwensville on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and at the church on Wednesday from 10-11 a.m.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Cherry Corner Bible Church, 155 Nellie's Rd., Grampian, PA 16838.
Published in The Progress from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019