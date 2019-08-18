Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
312 East Locust Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
(814) 765-8251
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Bloom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald A. "Ardie" Bloom


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald A. "Ardie" Bloom Obituary
Donald A. "Ardie" Bloom, 78, of Clearfield, passed away Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.

Mr. Bloom was born May 2, 1941 in Clearfield, the son of Ardeth A. and Geraldine (Cross) Bloom.

Donald retired from Penelec after 31 years of service.

He was a member of the New Millport Salem Lutheran Church where he served on the council for many years.

Mr. Bloom was a life member of the Clearfield BPOE Lodge 540.

Donald is survived by his wife, Roxie A. (Brodbeck) Bloom, whom he married July 9, 1966; two children, Beth Ann Gill and her husband Dennis of Jersey Shore and Thad A. Bloom and his girlfriend, Shawna Lind of Pittsburgh; two grandchildren, Emma and Benjamin Gill whom he dearly loved; four siblings, Wava Jean Jordan of Texas, Terry Bloom (Patricia), Rodney Bloom (Ruthann) and Cherie London (Gary), all of New Millport; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Richard Bloom.

Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 at the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield with Pastor Gary Messinger officiating.

Interment will be at Crown Crest Memorial Park.

Friends will be received at the funeral home on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. with the Clearfield Elks conducting a memorial service at 7 p.m. An additional hour of visitation will be held on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until the hour of services.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Penn Highlands Clearfield Hospice, 1033 Turnpike Ave., Suite 100, Clearfield, PA 16830; or the , 108R North Second St., Suite 1B, Clearfield, PA 16830; or the .

To send online tributes go to www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com.
Published in The Progress from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now