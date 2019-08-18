|
Donald A. "Ardie" Bloom, 78, of Clearfield, passed away Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.
Mr. Bloom was born May 2, 1941 in Clearfield, the son of Ardeth A. and Geraldine (Cross) Bloom.
Donald retired from Penelec after 31 years of service.
He was a member of the New Millport Salem Lutheran Church where he served on the council for many years.
Mr. Bloom was a life member of the Clearfield BPOE Lodge 540.
Donald is survived by his wife, Roxie A. (Brodbeck) Bloom, whom he married July 9, 1966; two children, Beth Ann Gill and her husband Dennis of Jersey Shore and Thad A. Bloom and his girlfriend, Shawna Lind of Pittsburgh; two grandchildren, Emma and Benjamin Gill whom he dearly loved; four siblings, Wava Jean Jordan of Texas, Terry Bloom (Patricia), Rodney Bloom (Ruthann) and Cherie London (Gary), all of New Millport; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Richard Bloom.
Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 at the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield with Pastor Gary Messinger officiating.
Interment will be at Crown Crest Memorial Park.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. with the Clearfield Elks conducting a memorial service at 7 p.m. An additional hour of visitation will be held on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until the hour of services.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Penn Highlands Clearfield Hospice, 1033 Turnpike Ave., Suite 100, Clearfield, PA 16830; or the , 108R North Second St., Suite 1B, Clearfield, PA 16830; or the .
To send online tributes go to www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com.
Published in The Progress from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019